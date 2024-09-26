Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter
- 44:06Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter / S1 EP6
Pushing the Boundaries
- 44:06Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter / S1 EP5
Growing Up
- 44:06Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter / S1 EP4
A Hero Unprepared
- 44:06Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter / S1 EP3
A Dark Turn
- 44:06Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter / S1 EP2
A Race to the Finish
- 44:06Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter / S1 EP1
The Kids Are In Charge
Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter / S1 EP6
Pushing the Boundaries
As the franchise comes down to its final test, making two movies for the price of one, an accident changes one crew member’s life forever.
Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter
- 44:06Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter / S1 EP6
Pushing the Boundaries
- 44:06Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter / S1 EP5
Growing Up
- 44:06Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter / S1 EP4
A Hero Unprepared
- 44:06Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter / S1 EP3
A Dark Turn
- 44:06Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter / S1 EP2
A Race to the Finish
- 44:06Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter / S1 EP1
The Kids Are In Charge