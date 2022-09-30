Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech
- 1:24:25Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP5
Amazon: Everything Under The Sun
- 1:24:21Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP4
Google: Don't Be Evil
- 1:24:21Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP3
Apple: Think Different
- 42:11Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP2
The Netflix Effect
- 1:24:21Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP1
Facebook: Move Fast and Break Things
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP5
Amazon: Everything Under The Sun
Amazon has reshaped the American economy. But at what cost? What happens when smaller retailers try to compete? And why is Jeff Bezos so focused on outer space?
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech
- 1:24:25Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP5
Amazon: Everything Under The Sun
- 1:24:21Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP4
Google: Don't Be Evil
- 1:24:21Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP3
Apple: Think Different
- 42:11Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP2
The Netflix Effect
- 1:24:21Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP1
Facebook: Move Fast and Break Things