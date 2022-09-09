SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Shows
Schedule
Channel Finder
Watch Free
Shop
Shows
Schedule
Channel Finder
Watch Free
Shop
Search
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech
Now Playing
42:11
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP2
The Netflix Effect
1:24:21
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP1
Facebook: Move Fast and Break Things
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP2
The Netflix Effect
Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings bet big on streaming video. But as new rivals emerge, can Netflix maintain its place at the top?
Tech
video
Technology
Documentary
amazon
Facebook
Apple
Netflix · Filme și seriale
Google
movies
dvds
Television
vice_videos:premiere
Controversies
jeff bezos
Streaming
Mark Zuckerberg
Steve Jobs
Platform
meta
tech industry
Reed Hastings
Larry Page
sergey brin
pramila jayapal
subscription service
SHARE
TWEET
More from Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech →
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech
Now Playing
42:11
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP2
The Netflix Effect
1:24:21
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP1
Facebook: Move Fast and Break Things
More Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP2
42:11
The Netflix Effect
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP1
1:24:21
Facebook: Move Fast and Break Things
TRAILERS
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / Clip
0:21
Land of the Giants: Titans Of Tech - Trailer