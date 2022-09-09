SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Shows
Schedule
Channel Finder
Watch Free
Shop
Shows
Schedule
Channel Finder
Watch Free
Shop
Search
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech
42:11
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP2
The Netflix Effect
Now Playing
1:24:21
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP1
Facebook: Move Fast and Break Things
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP1
Facebook: Move Fast and Break Things
By prioritizing growth over all else, did Mark Zuckerberg create a platform for disinformation and divisiveness?
Tech
Technology
Documentary
amazon
Instagram
Facebook
Apple
Netflix · Filme și seriale
Google
Social Media
ONLINE
vice_videos:premiere
Controversies
jeff bezos
Mark Zuckerberg
Steve Jobs
Harvard
Website
meta
tech industry
Reed Hastings
Larry Page
sergey brin
Disinformation
pramila jayapal
SHARE
TWEET
More from Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech →
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech
42:11
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP2
The Netflix Effect
Now Playing
1:24:21
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP1
Facebook: Move Fast and Break Things
More Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP2
42:11
The Netflix Effect
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / S1 EP1
1:24:21
Facebook: Move Fast and Break Things
TRAILERS
Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech / Clip
0:21
Land of the Giants: Titans Of Tech - Trailer