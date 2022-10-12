TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES / S1 EP2
Andy Kaufman vs. The King of Memphis
One of the most infamous stories in wrestling lore, TV star Andy Kaufman traveled from Hollywood to Memphis to wrestle women, before facing off against King Jerry Lawler.
- Documentary
- WRESTLING
- MEMPHIS
- The Rock
- vice_videos:premiere
- fight
- Blood
- Wrestlemania
- Wrestler
- professional wrestling
- andy kaufman
- dwayne johnson
- bodyslam
- World Wrestling Entertainment
- headlock
- jeff jarrett
- jimmy hart
- kayfabe
- World Wrestling Federation
- dark side of the ring
- Jerry Lawler
- Jerry Jarrett
- Memphis Wrestling
- Dutch Mantel