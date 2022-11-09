TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES
- 44:08TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES / S1 EP6
Polynesian: Wrestling’s Island Dynasty
- 44:08TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES / S1 EP5
Stampede: The Hart of Pro Wrestling
- 44:05TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES / S1 EP4
CWF: Bloodstains in the Everglades
- 44:13TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES / S1 EP3
AWA: Bodyslams in the Heartland
- 44:13TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES / S1 EP2
Andy Kaufman vs. The King of Memphis
- 44:08TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES / S1 EP1
Memphis: Where Wrestling Was Real
TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES / S1 EP6
Polynesian: Wrestling’s Island Dynasty
Polynesian Pro Wrestling was formed by High Chief Peter Maivia, grandfather of Dwayne Johnson, and later run by his grandmother Lia, one of the first female wrestling promoters.
TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES
- 44:08TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES / S1 EP6
Polynesian: Wrestling’s Island Dynasty
- 44:08TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES / S1 EP5
Stampede: The Hart of Pro Wrestling
- 44:05TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES / S1 EP4
CWF: Bloodstains in the Everglades
- 44:13TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES / S1 EP3
AWA: Bodyslams in the Heartland
- 44:13TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES / S1 EP2
Andy Kaufman vs. The King of Memphis
- 44:08TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES / S1 EP1
Memphis: Where Wrestling Was Real