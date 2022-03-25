SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Devoured
Now Playing
44:11
Devoured / S1 EP5
Deli Wars
44:11
Devoured / S1 EP4
The Fast Food Killer
44:11
Devoured / S1 EP3
We All Scream
44:10
Devoured / S1 EP2
The Codfather
44:10
Devoured / S1 EP1
A Slice of the Pie
Devoured / S1 EP5
Deli Wars
Cheating on your wife is a recipe for disaster, but at the World Famous Carnegie Deli infidelity and a stolen recipe put the culturally iconic restaurant in quite a pickle.
Food
Crime
Documentary
manhattan
Sandwich
pastrami
vice_videos:premiere
woody allen
true crime
infidelity
Jewish Deli
Deli
Jake Dell
food crime
Midtown Manhattan
katz's deli
carnegie deli
affair
divorce. cheesecake. New York
Marian Harper
Sandy Levine
Milton Parker
Leo Steiner
Ronnie Dragoon
Penkae Siricharoen
Devoured / Clip
0:31
Devoured