Devoured
Devoured / S1 EP2
The Codfather
Devoured / S1 EP1
A Slice of the Pie
Devoured / S1 EP2
The Codfather
Carlos Rafael, nicknamed "The Codfather" ran one of the largest commercial fishing operations in the U.S. until the IRS took him down for some pretty fishy business practices.
Food
Crime
Documentary
fishing
NOAA
Massachusetts
FBI
vice_videos:premiere
true crime
homeland security
CoD
IRS
Carlos Rafael
food crime
commercial fishing
haddock
Codfather
New Bedford
Ron Mullett
New England Commercial Fishery
Troy Audyatis
Michael Perretti
Logan Airport
