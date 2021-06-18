SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Shows
Schedule
Channel Finder
Watch Free
Shop
Shows
Schedule
Channel Finder
Watch Free
Shop
Search
Fanatics: The Deep End
22:40
Fanatics: The Deep End
Military Simulation
22:40
Fanatics: The Deep End
NEW FANDOM
22:40
Fanatics: The Deep End
QAnon
Fanatics: The Deep End
Free Diving
Alice meets Tessa and Dave, who freedive in the swampy, celestial springs of Florida. Is freediving the ultimate, mind-expanding, sober high, or is there something in the water?
Documentary
Meditation
scuba diving
vice_videos:premiere
psychology
mermaids
OBSESSIONS
hobbies
apnea
breath work
Free dive
Florida springs
Wes Skiles
Tessa Skiles
Dave Cobiella
SHARE
TWEET
More from Fanatics: The Deep End →
Fanatics: The Deep End
22:40
Fanatics: The Deep End
Military Simulation
22:40
Fanatics: The Deep End
NEW FANDOM
22:40
Fanatics: The Deep End
QAnon
More Fanatics: The Deep End
Fanatics: The Deep End
22:40
Military Simulation
Fanatics: The Deep End
22:40
NEW FANDOM
Fanatics: The Deep End
22:40
QAnon
TRAILERS
Fanatics: The Deep End / Clip
1:01
Fanatics: The Deep End (Series Trailer)