Fanatics: The Deep End
Now Playing
22:40
Fanatics: The Deep End
Military Simulation
22:40
Fanatics: The Deep End
NEW FANDOM
22:40
Fanatics: The Deep End
QAnon
Fanatics: The Deep End
Military Simulation
Somewhere between cosplay and gun play is MilSim: Military Simulation. Who are these people who subject themselves to 40-hour full-immersion combat?
Documentary
guns
vice_videos:premiere
psychology
Call of Duty
OBSESSIONS
hobbies
war reenactment
military simulation
Reenactors
fake guns
Jet DesertFox
Unicorn Leah
MilSim West
Josh Warren
