Fanatics: The Deep End
Rare Plants
Alice meets Jerry, a plant collector who is suspected of stealing a prized cutting, and Enid, who cultivates rare plants in her backyard, attracting thousands of online buyers.
Documentary
plants
vice_videos:premiere
Jerry Garcia
flowers
psychology
collecting
auctions
OBSESSIONS
hobbies
gardens
Enid Offoloter
Mick Mittermier
Ari Novy
Enid Offolter
Mick Mittermeier
philodendron spiritus sancti
