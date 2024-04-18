Icons Unearthed: Batman

Icons Unearthed: Batman / S1 EP5

I’m Not Wearing Hockey Pads

To revive a dying franchise, the studio gives the keys to the Batmobile to an indie director whose origin story and grounded aesthetic promised to resuscitate their hero.
