Icons Unearthed: Batman
Icons Unearthed: Batman / S1 EP3
Things Change
Icons Unearthed: Batman / S1 EP2
My Smile is Just Skin Deep
Icons Unearthed: Batman / S1 EP1
One of the Gargoyles Moved
Icons Unearthed: Batman / S1 EP3
Things Change
After the success of Batman 89, the studio was ready for round two, but their director was not. Given free reign, Burton and his handpicked team went wild.
