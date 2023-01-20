SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Vice Special Report
Now Playing
44:05
Vice Special Report / S2 EP3
ISIS Prison Break
46:06
Vice Special Report / S2 EP2
The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate
44:06
Vice Special Report / S2 EP1
187 Minutes: The January 6th Insurrection
Vice Special Report / S2 EP3
ISIS Prison Break
VICE's Hind Hassan investigates a violent ISIS prison break attempt. In partnership with researchers at Airwars, she examines how the U.S. ignored the warning signs.
