Gaycation
- 44:06Gaycation / S1 EP3
Jamaica
- 43:54Gaycation / S1 EP4
USA
- 44:06Gaycation / S2 EP4
Deep South
- 44:16Gaycation / S2 EP3
France
- 44:11Gaycation / S1 EP2
Brazil
- 44:06Gaycation / S1 EP1
Japan
- 44:10Gaycation / S2 EP6
Gaycation: United We Stand
- 44:11Gaycation / S2 EP5
Gaycation Presents: Orlando
- 44:09Gaycation / S2 EP2
India
- 44:06Gaycation / S2 EP1
Ukraine
Gaycation / S1 EP1
Japan
Elliot and Ian are in Japan, on a journey which includes getting friend-married at a Buddhist temple, working at a rent-a-friend agency and partying in the world's smallest gay bar.
- Travel
- pornography
- Love
- WEDDING
- club
- japan
- Politics
- Documentary
- Fetish
- tradition
- family
- gay
- vice_videos:en_us
- vice_videos:en_ca
- tokyo
- community
- toyko
- data
- Homophobia
- rent
- equality
- kyoto
- progress
- change
- closeted
- manga
- LGBTQ
- coming out
- vice_videos:premiere
- out
- shame
- otaku
- bar
- son
- Mother
- friend
- liberty
- ni-chome
- buddihst
- cross dress
- homophoboia
