Gaycation
- 44:06Gaycation / S1 EP3
Jamaica
- 43:54Gaycation / S1 EP4
USA
- 44:06Gaycation / S2 EP4
Deep South
- 44:16Gaycation / S2 EP3
France
- 44:11Gaycation / S1 EP2
Brazil
- 44:06Gaycation / S1 EP1
Japan
- 44:10Gaycation / S2 EP6
Gaycation: United We Stand
- 44:11Gaycation / S2 EP5
Gaycation Presents: Orlando
- 44:09Gaycation / S2 EP2
India
- 44:06Gaycation / S2 EP1
Ukraine
Gaycation / S2 EP6
Gaycation: United We Stand
In this special presentation of Gaycation, Elliot Page and Ian Daniel go beyond the headlines and take a look into what the Trump administraton could mean for the LGBTQ community.
- Travel
- women
- Documentary
- immigration
- Indigenous
- activism
- relationships
- LGBT+
- election
- gaycation
- History
- Youth
- Hillary Clinton
- Donald Trump
- protest
- LGBTQ
- 2016 election
- republican
- Planned Parenthood
- coming out
- Conservative
- vice_videos:premiere
- indiana
- Father
- Daughter
- inauguration
- son
- Mother
- two spirit
- Standing Rock
- resist
- mike pence
- Activist
- ACLU
- Alt-Right
- Ian Daniels
- Michael Moore
- Barak Obama
- Lucian Wintrich
- Betsy DeVos
- womans march on washington
- Trans-bathroom
Gaycation
- 44:06Gaycation / S1 EP3
Jamaica
- 43:54Gaycation / S1 EP4
USA
- 44:06Gaycation / S2 EP4
Deep South
- 44:16Gaycation / S2 EP3
France
- 44:11Gaycation / S1 EP2
Brazil
- 44:06Gaycation / S1 EP1
Japan
- 44:10Gaycation / S2 EP6
Gaycation: United We Stand
- 44:11Gaycation / S2 EP5
Gaycation Presents: Orlando
- 44:09Gaycation / S2 EP2
India
- 44:06Gaycation / S2 EP1
Ukraine