WHO KILLED WCW?

WHO KILLED WCW? / S1 EP3

New Blood

WWF writer Vince Russo is hired to help save WCW, but the brazen New Yorker clashes with the company’s top stars as WCW enters an ominous downward spiral.
More from WHO KILLED WCW?

WHO KILLED WCW?

More WHO KILLED WCW?

TRAILERS