WHO KILLED WCW? / S1 EP3
New Blood
WWF writer Vince Russo is hired to help save WCW, but the brazen New Yorker clashes with the company’s top stars as WCW enters an ominous downward spiral.
- Documentary
- vice_videos:premiere
- Chris Jericho
- David Arquette
- Chris Benoit
- Bash At the Beach
- The Streak
- tna
- WWE
- WRESTLING
- TNT
- Thunder
- Hulk Hogan
- The Rock
- wwf
- nitro
- Raw
- New World Order
- ratings
- konnan
- booker t
- diamond dallas page
- scott hall
- Vince McMahon
- Bret Hart
- Vince Russo
- eric bischoff
- Monday Night Wars
- WCW
- NWO
- Ted Turner
- kevin nash
- kevin sullivan
- ppv
- TBS
- Madusa
- goldberg
- Attitude Era
- SmackDown
- Guy Evans
- Sharmell Huffman
- 83 Weeks
- pinata match
- The Radicals
- Eddie Guerro
- Ready to Rumble