The 2020 Iowa Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum

VICE News correspondents question the top democrats running for the White House on the major issues for people of color in 2020. Founded in 1984, the Brown & Black Presidential Forum was designed to ensure minority voices shape the national primary and next month's Iowa Caucus.
