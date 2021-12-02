F*ck, That’s Delicious

F*ck, That’s Delicious / S1 EP5

The Showdown in Lamb Alley

Action and crew decide to head to Morocco. Inspired by lamb and leather, they head out to the markets to find the most succulent tagines, artisinal giraffe dolls, and instruments.
More from F*ck, That’s Delicious

F*ck, That’s Delicious

More F*ck, That’s Delicious

Extras

CLIPS

TRAILERS