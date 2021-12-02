F*ck, That’s Delicious

F*ck, That’s Delicious / S1 EP3

Culinary Athleticism

Handball court pizza parties, Guyanese juice spots, the best falafel in NYC and a flute performance at a Pakistani restaurant make this the best episode of food television in NYC.
