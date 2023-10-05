Icons Unearthed: James Bond

Icons Unearthed: James Bond / S1 EP1

A Spy is Born

James Bond began with real life spy and anxious bridegroom, Ian Fleming. But it would take a bumpy road to bring this spy story to the screen.
