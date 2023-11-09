Icons Unearthed: James Bond

Icons Unearthed: James Bond / S1 EP6

The Blonde

Producers aquire the long-estranged film rights to Fleming’s first novel, Casino Royale, Bond is recast with an unlikely actor and see if they can reinvent the spy one more time.
More from Icons Unearthed: James Bond

Icons Unearthed: James Bond

More Icons Unearthed: James Bond

TRAILERS