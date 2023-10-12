Icons Unearthed: James Bond

Icons Unearthed: James Bond / S1 EP2

The Man Who Wouldn't Be King

With the departure of their star, Cubby Broccoli and Harry Saltzman must find a new actor to play the super-spy.
