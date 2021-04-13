THE DEVIL YOU KNOW
- 44:11THE DEVIL YOU KNOW
Angel in the Flesh
- 44:11THE DEVIL YOU KNOW
Orgone Warrior
- 44:11THE DEVIL YOU KNOW
Vampire Witch
- 44:04THE DEVIL YOU KNOW
A Punk Knows Where the Bodies Are Buried
- 44:04THE DEVIL YOU KNOW
The Burden of Truth
- 44:04THE DEVIL YOU KNOW
Another Dead Boy
- 44:05THE DEVIL YOU KNOW
Did the Devil or Disorder Make Him Do It?
- 44:04THE DEVIL YOU KNOW
There’s a Satanist in the Suburbs
THE DEVIL YOU KNOW
Angel in the Flesh
When 22-year-old Shriner follower Kelly Pingilley is found dead in a field, a pattern of expulsion is established that reveals Steve isn’t Sherry’s only victim.
- Religion
- YouTube
- police
- mental illness
- Documentary
- murder
- death
- extremism
- Ministry
- conspiracy
- Detroit
- Cult
- field
- satan
- vice_videos:premiere
- dead
- antichrist
- Cult leader
- tragedy
- doomsday
- true crime
- body
- NWO
- reptilians
- alien
- killer
- Truther
- found
- death cult
- New World Order
- Followers
- algorithm
- Prepper
- Prophecy
- Flock
- awakening
- Sherry Shriner
- New Age Alien Agenda
- Bible Codes
- Online Cult
- Kelly Pingilley
