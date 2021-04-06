THE DEVIL YOU KNOW
Orgone Warrior
Vampire Witch
A Punk Knows Where the Bodies Are Buried
The Burden of Truth
Another Dead Boy
Did the Devil or Disorder Make Him Do It?
There’s a Satanist in the Suburbs
Orgone Warrior
An exclusive prison interview with Barbara Rogers reveals that cult leader Sherry Shriner is the force who brought Steve and Barbara together and ultimately tore them apart.
- Religion
- YouTube
- police
- mental illness
- Documentary
- murder
- violence
- death
- extremism
- Ministry
- conspiracy
- Cult
- investigation
- satan
- vice_videos:premiere
- antichrist
- truth
- Cult leader
- doomsday
- true crime
- NWO
- reptilians
- alien
- killer
- Truther
- death cult
- New World Order
- Followers
- algorithm
- Prepper
- Prophecy
- Flock
- Steve Mineo
- Sherry Shriner
- New Age Alien Agenda
- Bible Codes
- Online Cult
- Barbara Rogers
- prison interview
