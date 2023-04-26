Super Max Retro Show

Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP10

Angela Lansbury's Workout Video

Chris Distefano and the panel riff on celebrity crimes, work out videos, headbanging, flight attendants and a sax wizard. Guests: Jessica Kirson, Nimesh Patel & Gavin Matts.
