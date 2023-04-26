Super Max Retro Show
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP10
Angela Lansbury's Workout Video
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP9
Video Killed the Retro Star
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP8
The Care Bears Were On Quaaludes
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP7
Beefy Gladiator Goodness
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP6
Not Only The President But Also A Client
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP5
The Super Bowl Shuffle
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP4
Indiana Jones & The Chilled Monkey Brains
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP3
A Very Special Episode
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP2
Captain Planned Parenthood
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP1
The Glamour Drug of the Eighties
Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP10
Angela Lansbury's Workout Video
Chris Distefano and the panel riff on celebrity crimes, work out videos, headbanging, flight attendants and a sax wizard. Guests: Jessica Kirson, Nimesh Patel & Gavin Matts.
- Documentary
- vice_videos:premiere
- work out
- Flight Attendants
- Nimesh Patel
- headbanging
- comedy
- 80's
- 90S
- adam pally
- jim norton
- Jimmy Kimmel
- Nostalgia
- Retro
- Commentary
- 70s
- Throwback
- Roy Wood Jr
- chris gethard
- chris redd
- Super Max Retro
- Super Maximum Retro Show
- Chris DiStefano
- clipshow
- rad!
- Hasan Minaj
- celebrity crime
- retro work out videos
- work out videos
- Sax Wizard
- Jessica Kirson
- Gavin Matts
Super Max Retro Show
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP10
Angela Lansbury's Workout Video
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP9
Video Killed the Retro Star
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP8
The Care Bears Were On Quaaludes
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP7
Beefy Gladiator Goodness
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP6
Not Only The President But Also A Client
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP5
The Super Bowl Shuffle
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP4
Indiana Jones & The Chilled Monkey Brains
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP3
A Very Special Episode
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP2
Captain Planned Parenthood
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP1
The Glamour Drug of the Eighties