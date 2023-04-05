Super Max Retro Show

Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP7

Beefy Gladiator Goodness

Chris Distefano and the panel riff and reflect on strange cereals, awful recipes, cringey personal ads and American Gladiators. Guests: Jim Norton, Joe Derosa & Cug.
More from Super Max Retro Show

Super Max Retro Show

More Super Max Retro Show

TRAILERS