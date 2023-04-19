Super Max Retro Show
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP9
Video Killed the Retro Star
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP8
The Care Bears Were On Quaaludes
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP7
Beefy Gladiator Goodness
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP6
Not Only The President But Also A Client
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP5
The Super Bowl Shuffle
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP4
Indiana Jones & The Chilled Monkey Brains
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP3
A Very Special Episode
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP2
Captain Planned Parenthood
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP1
The Glamour Drug of the Eighties
Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP9
Video Killed the Retro Star
Chris Distefano and the panel dive into Dangerous Toys, Partying without Paparazzi, Did They Date and Stairway to Stardom. Guests: Mike Cannon, Yedoye Travis, Yamaneika Saunders.
- Documentary
- vice_videos:premiere
- Nightlife
- paparazzi
- Yamaneika Saunders
- Yedoye Travis
- retro toys
- Star Search
- celebrity dating
- comedy
- 80's
- 90S
- adam pally
- jim norton
- Jimmy Kimmel
- Nostalgia
- Retro
- Commentary
- 70s
- Throwback
- Roy Wood Jr
- chris gethard
- chris redd
- Super Max Retro
- Super Maximum Retro Show
- Chris DiStefano
- clipshow
- rad!
- Hasan Minaj
- Mike Cannon
Super Max Retro Show
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP9
Video Killed the Retro Star
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP8
The Care Bears Were On Quaaludes
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP7
Beefy Gladiator Goodness
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP6
Not Only The President But Also A Client
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP5
The Super Bowl Shuffle
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP4
Indiana Jones & The Chilled Monkey Brains
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP3
A Very Special Episode
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP2
Captain Planned Parenthood
- 22:39Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP1
The Glamour Drug of the Eighties