Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP4
Indiana Jones & The Chilled Monkey Brains
Chris Distefano and the panel riff on old sneaker ads, celebrity mug shots and a wild hip hop dance “expert”. Guests Hasan Minhaj, Mike Canon, Napoleon Emill and Ricky Cobb.
- Documentary
- vice_videos:premiere
- Hip-Hop
- Celebrity
- Sneakers
- advertisement
- dance videos
- Hasan Minhaj
- Napoleon Emill
- Ricky Cobb
- mugshots
- comedy
- 80's
- 90S
- adam pally
- jim norton
- Jimmy Kimmel
- Nostalgia
- Retro
- Commentary
- 70s
- Throwback
- Roy Wood Jr
- chris gethard
- chris redd
- Super Max Retro
- Super Maximum Retro Show
- Chris DiStefano
- clipshow
- rad!
- Hasan Minaj
- Mike Canon