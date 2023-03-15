Super Max Retro Show

Super Max Retro Show / S1 EP4

Indiana Jones & The Chilled Monkey Brains

Chris Distefano and the panel riff on old sneaker ads, celebrity mug shots and a wild hip hop dance “expert”. Guests Hasan Minhaj, Mike Canon, Napoleon Emill and Ricky Cobb.
More from Super Max Retro Show

Super Max Retro Show

More Super Max Retro Show

TRAILERS