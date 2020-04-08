VICE NEWS TONIGHT

VICE NEWS TONIGHT / Clip

Belarus Is Tackling Coronavirus with Vodka and Soccer

Half the world’s population is in some kind of lockdown, which means half isn’t. For some countries it’s because they’ve weathered the worst of the storm, in others, there’s a different reason. VICE News went to Belarus, the unlikely center of the sporting world.
