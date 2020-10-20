VICE NEWS TONIGHT

NATURALIZATION DELAYS

Delays in the naturalization process mean that thousands of potential voters in swing states will be unable to vote in November’s election. The agency responsible, USCIS, says COVID is to blame, but immigration lawyers and USCIS officials say slowdowns are part of a larger, administrative assault on legal immigration.
