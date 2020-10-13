VICE NEWS TONIGHT

VICE NEWS TONIGHT / Clip

Gen-Z Takeover: This Young CEO is Hoping to Change the Startup World

Ziad Ahmed is a 21-year-old American-Muslim student activist, entrepreneur, and CEO from Princeton, NJ. A junior at Yale University, Ziad has immersed himself deeply into the world of youth change-making. In the summer of 2013, he founded Redefy — an organization seeking to further equality.
