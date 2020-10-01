CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Busy Philipps & Chloe X Halle
Broad City's Ilana Glazer & Stacey Abrams
Hasan Minhaj & Rep. Ilhan Omar
Sam Jay & Jamaal Bowman
Doc Rivers & Ice Cube
Charles Barkley & Uzo Aduba
LeBron James & Cori Bush
CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Busy Philipps & Chloe X Halle
Jemele and Cari react to the latest on Breonna Taylor. Actress and advocate Busy Philipps goes deep and plays Is That Racist? Singers Chloe X Halle, and a Chris Evans update!
