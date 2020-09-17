CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS

Hasan Minhaj & Rep. Ilhan Omar

Comedian and commentaror Hasan Minhaj talks about his next act after his beloved Netflix series, Rep. Ilhan Omar on police reform and The Squad, plus a "huge" Chris Evans update.
