CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
- 22:38CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson & Dany Garcia
- 22:38CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Busy Philipps & Chloe X Halle
- 22:38CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Broad City's Ilana Glazer & Stacey Abrams
- 22:37CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Hasan Minhaj & Rep. Ilhan Omar
- 22:38CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Sam Jay & Jamaal Bowman
- 22:38CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Doc Rivers & Ice Cube
- 22:44CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Charles Barkley & Uzo Aduba
- 22:09CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
LeBron James & Cori Bush
CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson & Dany Garcia
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia discuss their acquistion of the XFL and play Dos and Don'ts. Plus Cari and Jemele share their thoughts on President Trump and coronavirus.
CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
- 22:38CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson & Dany Garcia
- 22:38CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Busy Philipps & Chloe X Halle
- 22:38CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Broad City's Ilana Glazer & Stacey Abrams
- 22:37CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Hasan Minhaj & Rep. Ilhan Omar
- 22:38CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Sam Jay & Jamaal Bowman
- 22:38CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Doc Rivers & Ice Cube
- 22:44CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Charles Barkley & Uzo Aduba
- 22:09CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
LeBron James & Cori Bush