CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS

CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS / Extra Scene

Protect Black Women

Cari Champion and Jemele Hill discuss living at the intersection of racism and misogyny in America. STICK TO SPORTS, Wednesdays 10p.
More from CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS

CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS

More CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS

Extras

TRAILERS