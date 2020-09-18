I Was a Teenage Felon

I Was a Teenage Felon

Coss the Boss

At the age of 14, Coss started selling cocaine in LES Manhattan. By the time he was 18 he was making 3 million a year via his revolutionary, tri-state drug delivery service.
