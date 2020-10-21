SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
I Was a Teenage Felon
I Was a Teenage Felon
The Porno Gangster
I Was a Teenage Felon
High AF
I Was a Teenage Felon
The Art of Money
I Was a Teenage Felon
Coss the Boss
I Was a Teenage Felon
The Porno Gangster
Crack sales at 15, robbing drug dealers at 17, porn at 18, robbing banks at 27—Big Herc has done it all and lived to tell about it.
Drugs
porn
Money
crime
Documentary
prison
CRACK
guns
Youth
vice_videos:premiere
Success
Redemption
ambition
robbery
rehabilitation
