SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Shows
Schedule
Channel Finder
Watch Free
Shop
Shows
Schedule
Channel Finder
Watch Free
Shop
Search
I Was a Teenage Felon
Now Playing
44:38
I Was a Teenage Felon
High AF
44:13
I Was a Teenage Felon
The Art of Money
44:33
I Was a Teenage Felon
Coss the Boss
I Was a Teenage Felon
High AF
What do you do when you're 19 yrs old and have thousands of pounds of marijuana that you need to ship from Vegas to Florida? You buy your own shipping company and make millions.
MARIJUANA
Drugs
Money
crime
Documentary
prison
CRACK
guns
Youth
Trafficking
vice_videos:premiere
Success
Redemption
ambition
rehabilitation
SHARE
TWEET
More from I Was a Teenage Felon →
I Was a Teenage Felon
Now Playing
44:38
I Was a Teenage Felon
High AF
44:13
I Was a Teenage Felon
The Art of Money
44:33
I Was a Teenage Felon
Coss the Boss
More I Was a Teenage Felon
I Was a Teenage Felon
44:38
High AF
I Was a Teenage Felon
44:13
The Art of Money
I Was a Teenage Felon
44:33
Coss the Boss