SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Shows
Schedule
Channel Finder
Watch Free
Shop
Shows
Schedule
Channel Finder
Watch Free
Shop
Search
Dark Side of Comedy
44:18
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP5
Richard Pryor
44:13
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP4
Artie Lange
44:13
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP3
Roseanne Barr
44:18
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP2
Andrew Dice Clay
44:13
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP1
Chris Farley
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP6
Dustin Diamond
Dustin Diamond found fame as a lovable geek on Saved By The Bell. But when it ended, Dustin was lost, descending into one tragic chapter after another.
Drugs
Politics
Documentary
News
comedy
Stand Up
Hollywood
1990S
Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Social Media
1980S
Television
COMEDIAN
Celebrity
vice_videos:premiere
SNL
saved by the bell
Tonight Show
child star
groundbreaking
Celebrity Fit Club
Saturday Morning NBC
SHARE
TWEET
More from Dark Side of Comedy →
Dark Side of Comedy
44:18
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP5
Richard Pryor
44:13
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP4
Artie Lange
44:13
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP3
Roseanne Barr
44:18
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP2
Andrew Dice Clay
44:13
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP1
Chris Farley
More Dark Side of Comedy
previous
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP4
44:13
Artie Lange
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP3
44:13
Roseanne Barr
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP2
44:18
Andrew Dice Clay
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP1
44:13
Chris Farley
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP5
44:18
Richard Pryor
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP4
44:13
Artie Lange
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP3
44:13
Roseanne Barr
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP2
44:18
Andrew Dice Clay
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP1
44:13
Chris Farley
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP5
44:18
Richard Pryor
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP4
44:13
Artie Lange
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP3
44:13
Roseanne Barr
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP2
44:18
Andrew Dice Clay
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP1
44:13
Chris Farley
next
TRAILERS
Dark Side of Comedy / Clip
1:01
Dark Side of Comedy Season 1 Trailer