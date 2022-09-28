Dark Side of Comedy
Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP7
Greg Giraldo
Roastmaster. Road warrior. Addict. Dad. How beloved comedian Greg Giraldo’s career – and life – was sabotaged by a toxic mix of addiction and self-loathing.
- Drugs
- Politics
- mental illness
- Documentary
- News
- comedy
- Stand Up
- addiction
- Hollywood
- ALCOHOLISM
- mental health
- law
- Arts & Culture
- NEW YORK CITY
- overdose
- Columbia
- Social Media
- Television
- COMEDIAN
- Celebrity
- sobriety
- vice_videos:premiere
- SNL
- parenting
- Comedy Central
- comedy central roasts
- COMA
- Tonight Show
- Harvard
- groundbreaking
- Greg Giraldo