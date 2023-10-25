Dark Side of Comedy
- 44:13Dark Side of Comedy / S2 EP2
Sam Kinison
- 44:08Dark Side of Comedy / S2 EP1
Robin Williams
- 44:13Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP10
Maria Bamford
- 44:13Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP9
Freddie Prinze
- 44:13Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP8
Brett Butler
- 44:13Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP7
Greg Giraldo
- 44:13Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP6
Dustin Diamond
- 44:18Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP5
Richard Pryor
- 44:13Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP4
Artie Lange
- 44:13Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP3
Roseanne Barr
- 44:18Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP2
Andrew Dice Clay
- 44:13Dark Side of Comedy / S1 EP1
Chris Farley
Dark Side of Comedy / S2 EP2
Sam Kinison
Sam Kinison revolutionized comedy with a vulgar, sexist act, but his appetite for cocaine and chaos would lead to a dramatic downfall at the height of his massive success.
