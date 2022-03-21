HUNTERS / S1 EP4
Hunting for a Lost Russian Satellite in Canada
Braving the wilderness of northern Canada, two brilliant but eccentric nuclear scientists trek unforgiving terrain to uncover Kosmos-954 a secret, nuclear powered Soviet-era spy satellite that crashed into the tundra decades ago. Taylor Wilson believes that nuclear energy is our only path forward if we want to break our dependence...
