HUNTERS

HUNTERS / S1 EP4

Hunting for a Lost Russian Satellite in Canada

Braving the wilderness of northern Canada, two brilliant but eccentric nuclear scientists trek unforgiving terrain to uncover Kosmos-954 a secret, nuclear powered Soviet-era spy satellite that crashed into the tundra decades ago. Taylor Wilson believes that nuclear energy is our only path forward if we want to break our dependence...
