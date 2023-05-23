Woman
- 22:53Woman / S1 EP8
Pakistan: On the Frontlines
- 22:53Woman / S1 EP7
USA: Assault in the Military
- 22:53Woman / S1 EP6
El Salvador: Femicide
- 22:48Woman / S1 EP5
USA: Mothers Behind Bars
- 22:38Woman / S1 EP4
Zambia: Child Brides
- 22:38Woman / S1 EP3
Canada: The Missing First Nations
- 22:53Woman / S1 EP2
Colombia: The Women of FARC
- 23:13Woman / S1 EP1
DRC: Rape as a Weapon of War
Woman / S1 EP8
Pakistan: On the Frontlines
Extremist violence in Pakistan is profoundly affecting the female population. We explore how women are responding to the threat and empowering themselves to create positive change.
