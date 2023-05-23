Woman
- 22:53Woman / S1 EP8
Pakistan: On the Frontlines
- 22:53Woman / S1 EP7
USA: Assault in the Military
- 22:53Woman / S1 EP6
El Salvador: Femicide
- 22:48Woman / S1 EP5
USA: Mothers Behind Bars
- 22:38Woman / S1 EP4
Zambia: Child Brides
- 22:38Woman / S1 EP3
Canada: The Missing First Nations
- 22:53Woman / S1 EP2
Colombia: The Women of FARC
- 23:13Woman / S1 EP1
DRC: Rape as a Weapon of War
The First Nations women of Canada are disappearing and being murdered at an alarming rate. We explore the reasons behind this disturbing issue and what’s being done to stop it.
- feminism
- Women's Rights
- women
- Documentary
- vancouver
- British Columbia
- Indigenous
- Canada
- crisis
- vice_videos:en_us
- vice_videos:en_ca
- SEXISM
- conflict
- injustice
- missing
- aboriginal
- education
- revolution
- highway of tears
- First Nations
- national security
- Trudeau
- women's rights
- gender based violence
- truth and reconciliation committee
- downtown east side
- Harper
- Tachie
- gender equality
- Gloria Steinem
- vice_videos:premiere
- RESIDENTIAL SCHOOLS
- Downtown Eastside
- SubBrand - TV Programming
