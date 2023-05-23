Woman

Woman / S1 EP2

Colombia: The Women of FARC

As Colombia nears the end of a fifty-year civil war, we meet current and former female FARC soldiers to find out how they will be reintegrated into society.We put together a page with more information and ways to help protect women and children of war in Colombia: [VICELAND.COM/WOMAN](http://womanviceland.tumblr.com/)
