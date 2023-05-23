Woman
S1 EP8
Pakistan: On the Frontlines
S1 EP7
USA: Assault in the Military
S1 EP6
El Salvador: Femicide
S1 EP5
USA: Mothers Behind Bars
S1 EP4
Zambia: Child Brides
S1 EP3
Canada: The Missing First Nations
S1 EP2
Colombia: The Women of FARC
S1 EP1
DRC: Rape as a Weapon of War
Woman / S1 EP4
Zambia: Child Brides
We follow a 14-year-old Zambian girl through a pre-wedding ritual before she marries a 48-year-old man, and we learn how child marriage threatens the entire region.
