Dark Side Of The 2000s / S1 EP6

Shock Jocks Part 2: The Fall

Radio king Howard Stern continues to draw attention with his on-air antics. And when Opie and Anthony re-surface, their hatred for Howard isn’t enough to save the toxic friendship.
