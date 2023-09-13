Dark Side Of The 2000s
- 44:11Dark Side Of The 2000s / S1 EP10
Siegfried & Roy: Magic and Mayhem
- 44:11Dark Side Of The 2000s / S1 EP9
Men's Magazines: The Maxim Effect
- 44:11Dark Side Of The 2000s / S1 EP8
Charlie Sheen: Addicted to Winning
- 44:11Dark Side Of The 2000s / S1 EP7
The Bachelor: Every Rose Has Its Thorn
- 44:11Dark Side Of The 2000s / S1 EP5
Shock Jocks Part 1: The Rise
- 44:11Dark Side Of The 2000s / S1 EP6
Shock Jocks Part 2: The Fall
- 44:11Dark Side Of The 2000s / S1 EP4
TMZ: Paparazzi Gone Wild
- 44:11Dark Side Of The 2000s / S1 EP3
Lindsay Lohan: Star, Interrupted
- 44:11Dark Side Of The 2000s / S1 EP2
TRL: Last Request
- 44:11Dark Side Of The 2000s / S1 EP1
Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus
Siegfried and Roy transform Vegas, only to have their careers end in tragedy. But the truth of the 2003 tiger attack that nearly takes Roy’s life is anything but straightforward.
Dark Side Of The 2000s
