VICE NEWS TONIGHT

VICE NEWS TONIGHT / Clip

This Texas Town Had a Rattlesnake Roundup During a Pandemic

Normally, Sweetwater, Texas is a tiny town of just under 11,000. But every second weekend in March, tens of thousands of people gather for the “World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup” (the “World’s Largest” is part of the name), a multi-day festival where you can pet a live rattlesnake, participate in snake-catching...
More from VICE NEWS TONIGHT

VICE NEWS TONIGHT

More VICE NEWS TONIGHT

CLIPS

TRAILERS